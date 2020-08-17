This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
Man (61) arrested and murder investigation launched over death of woman (60) in Belfast

The woman died at her home on Windermere Road in Belfast yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 17 Aug 2020, 3:45 PM
Windermere Road, Belfast
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in Northern Ireland following the death of a 60-year-old woman. 

The woman died at her home on Windermere Road in Belfast yesterday. 

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody this afternoon. 

“I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time,” PSNI Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said. 

She is appealing to anyone who has information they believe may assist the PSNI’s investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1566 of 16/08/20. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

