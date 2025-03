A WOMAN IN her 50s who was involved in a two-car crash in Sligo last month has died as a result of her injuries.

The collision occurred shortly after 2pm on the N17 at Ballinacarrow, Co Sligo on Friday, 14 February.

Four occupants of the vehicles involved were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, two of whom sustained serious injuries.

One of these is the woman who has now died as a result of her wounds.

Investigating gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses tonight, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N17 at Ballinacarrow between 2pm and 2:30pm on Friday 14th February and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.