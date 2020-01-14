This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (32) charged with murder of Arklow woman who was found seriously injured at home

Nadine Lott died on 17 December.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 2:30 PM
Gardaí at the scene of the incident last month.
 32-YEAR-OLD Dublin man is to stand trial accused of the murder of Nadine Lott who died after she sustained serious injuries in her Co Wicklow home shortly before Christmas.

Mother-of-one Nadine Lott died on December 17 in St Vincent’s Hospital where she had been in a critical condition for the previous three days.

The beauty therapist had sustained serious injuries when found at her home in St Mary’s Court, Arklow, at around 4am, on 14 December last.

On December 16, her ex-partner Daniel Murtagh, of Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin appeared at Bray District Court accused of a serious assault of Nadine Lott.

The charge was under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for causing serious harm which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He had said “sorry” when that charge was put to him.

Bail was refused following an objection by Detective Garda Darren Mulhall, of Arklow Garda Station.

Murtagh was remanded in custody and faced his third hearing, at Cloverhill District Court today when the case was upgraded to murder.

Detective Garda Mulhall told Judge Victor Blake he charged the accused this morning. He was cautioned after which “he made no reply” and was then handed a true copy of the charge sheet.

Dressed in a black jacket and dark trousers, Murtagh nodded to family members in the public gallery as he entered the courtroom.

He sat silently, only speaking quietly to communicate with his solicitor Padraig O’Donovan, during the hearing.

Noting the new charge, Judge Blake asked if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had issued formal directions. Detective Garda Mulhall said the directions were for trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Mulhall also told the court the assault charge still stands. The DPP had also directed that Murtagh could be sent forward on a signed plea of guilty, should that arise.

His solicitor O’Donovan said, “That will not apply.”

The accused was further remanded in custody and consented to appear via video-link for his next hearing at the same court on 21 January. A book of evidence has to be prepared by the DPP.

O’Donovan asked Judge Blake to direct psychiatric and medical attention for his client in custody.

Judge Blake agreed to make the recommendation if it was deemed appropriate.

Legal aid was granted.

Due to the nature of the new charge, the district court cannot consider bail and an application will have to be brought to the High Court if the accused seeks to get released pending his trial.

- Comments are closed as this case is before the courts

