WE’VE HAD CRISPS and corn snacks. We’ve had fizzy drinks. We’ve had a general selection of sweet treats.

Now, as we put your Lenten vow to cut down on sugar to the test once more, it is time for biscuits.

Look at a close-up of the label, and tell us what you’re looking at.

Fox's Viennese Fox's Lil Carmel Bites

Toffypops Poptoffys Victory Bites Vole Rolls

Viscount V for Vendetta: The Biscuit Dairy Milk Fingers Bournville Fingers

Maltesers Fingers Human Fingers Jammie Dodgers Fig Rolls (Jacob's)

Mikado Fig Rolls (Supervalu) Caxton Pink & White Wafers Pinky and the Brain: The Wafer

Fairground Wafter Delights (Pink Flavour) Jacobs Pink Wafers Maryland Choc Chip Cookies Jacob's Marietta

McVitie's Rich Tea Jacob's Dust Disks Okay now THIS is Maryland Choc Chip Cookies Chips Ahoy!

Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cake Bars Lidl Chipped Chocolate Slices Fox's Iced Rings McVitie's Iced Rings

Cadbury Iced Rings Fox's Party Rings Milk Chocolate Hobnobs Original Hobnobs

Dark Chocolate Hobnobs Choc Chip Hobnobs (don't make me say Hobnobs again) Jacob's Novice Chocolate Kimberley Jacob's Amateur Chocolate Kimberley

Jacob's Elite Chocolate Kimberley Jacob's Professional Chocolate Kimberley Supervalu Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits McVitie's Digestive Biscuits

Tesco Digestive Biscuits Dunnes Stores Digestive Biscuits Sailboat Delights Supervalu Chocolate Butter Biscuits

Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits Fox's Butter Classics East Coast Bakehouse Granola East Coast Bakehouse Chocolate Enrobed

East Coast Bakehouse Stem Ginger and Chocolate Chunk East Coast Bakehouse Pure Notions Boland's Jersey Creams Boland's Bourbons

Boland's Custard Creams Boland's Bolands Jam Mallows Mikados Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You are a big tin of a nice biscuits (doesn't matter which brand, we'll take them all) Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You know sometimes when a digestive just hits absolutely perfectly? Yes, you're that that digestive Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're the man with two big biscuits in his hands Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are a very big tin of very disappointing biscuits Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are famous cake (not biscuit), the Jaffa Cake Share your result: Share