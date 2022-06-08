#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 8 June 2022
Advertisement

Nasa to launch three rockets from private Australian space port

Three rockets will be launched from the Arnhem Space Centre on Indigenous-owned land near the mining town of Nhulunbuy.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 9:50 AM
46 minutes ago 1,740 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5785384
The Arnhem Space Centre.
Image: Equatorial Launch Australia via AP
The Arnhem Space Centre.
The Arnhem Space Centre.
Image: Equatorial Launch Australia via AP

NASA WILL LAUNCH a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month in the agency’s first blast-off from a commercial space port outside the United States.

Three sub-orbital sounding rockets will be launched from the Arnhem Space Centre on Indigenous-owned land near the mining town of Nhulunbuy in the Northern Territory on June 26, July 4 and 12, said Nasa and the launch pad’s owner, Equatorial Launch Australia.

The launch site was chosen because it is in the Southern Hemisphere and close to the equator.

“This commercial launch range in Australia opens up new access to the Southern Hemisphere’s night sky, expanding the possibilities for future science missions,” Nasa associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate Thomas Zurbuchen said.

The 40ft Canadian-designed Black Brant IX rockets would focus on the Alpha Centauri A and B star systems.

A third mission would study X-rays emanating from the interstellar medium – the clouds of gases and particles in the space between stars.

Nasa’s Heliophysics Division director Nicky Fox said the launches more than 186 miles into space would “allow us to explore how a star’s light can influence a planet’s habitability, among other things”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the first Nasa rocket launch in Australia since 1995. The launch site then was a military rocket range near Woomera in South Australia state.

“This is a really exciting project,” Australia’s new leader said.

“This is about not just the rocket launches itself, but it’s about sending a message to younger Australians and, indeed, Australians of any age, who might be looking at retraining for future careers, of how important science is.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We want the next generation to really look at Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) as part of Australia’s future, and that’s why this is an important project.”

Equatorial Launch Australia executive chairman and group CEO Michael Jones said while Nasa was his company’s first client, advanced commercial discussions are under way with another nine rocket companies.

He expects at least two more launches from the space centre this year and more than 50 launches annually within a few years.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie