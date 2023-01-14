Man (46) arrested in Belfast over murder of Natalie McNally released on bail

A 46-YEAR-OLD MAN arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 32-year-old Natalie McNally in Northern Ireland has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries by police.

He is the second person to be released on bail as part of the investigation so far following the questioning of a man last month.

McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh on 18 December.

Yesterday, detectives arrested a 46-year-old man in the south Belfast area.

He was taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning by detectives.

The PSNI confirmed this morning that the man was released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“The investigation continues,” the short statement said, adding that anyone with any information they believe could be relevant should contact police.

Police had already made two arrests but neither person was charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on 19 December was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on 21 December, also aged 32, has been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

On 7 January, the PSNI seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, while also carrying out multiple house-to-house inquiries in Lisburn.

Yesterday also saw the PSNI rule out any link between the murder of McNally and the murder of a 39-year-old man in Lurgan who was shot multiple times on Thursday evening.

The body of Shane Whitla was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is in charge of the Whitla investigation, firmly stated yesterday to media that there is no link.

“I am aware of speculation in the local community that this may be linked to the murder of Natalie McNally here in Lurgan before Christmas. This is not the case. Police are not investigating any links between these two murders,” Caldwell said.