PSNI investigating murder of father of four shot dead in Lurgan

PSNI DETECTIVES ARE appealing for information following the murder of a 39-year-old man in Lurgan, Co Armagh, who was shot multiple times.

The body of Shane Whitla was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park yesterday evening.

A post-mortem carried out this morning confirmed that gunshot wounds were the cause of his death.

The father of four was shot multiple times, including once in the back.

The PSNI has firmly stated that the murder of Shane Whitla is not believed to be connected to that of Natalie McNally, which occurred in the same town before Christmas, and is still under investigation.

Superintendent Kellie McMillan has described the attack as “totally senseless”.

“Yesterday evening, a local man, Shane Whitla, was murdered. Shane was 39 years old.

“He was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park at approximately 8.15pm and, following a post mortem examination today, it’s confirmed that Mr Whitla died from gunshot wounds.

“This totally senseless murder took place in a local park.

“Those responsible had no thought whatsoever for the victim, his family or for the people of Lurgan. I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms,” she further stated.

McMillan also reassured locals in Lurgan that police will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the in the area, and that they will continue to see an increase in the visible police presence in the town.

“People will see our officers and staff in and around the town. Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help,” she said.

The Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell asked anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“We have now launched a murder investigation, and my ask is for anyone with any information to please come forward.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances that led to Shane’s brutal murder,” he said.

Caldwell stated that there is “no possible justification” for this murder, and said that the victim was a father of four children,

“He was shot a number of times, including once in the back. No one should protect the person responsible for this.

“I want to repeat my appeal for anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.

“Were you in the Lord Lurgan Park area of the town yesterday evening? Did you see the attack, or see or hear anything untoward?

“Please contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, on 101,” he added.

The appeal from the PSNI is backed by an award of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers. Information can be given anonymously, and Crimestoppers will never ask for or store personal details.

“The charity, who are independent of the police, is offering the reward for information it directly receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Shane’s murder. Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Finally, I am aware of speculation in the local community that this may be linked to the murder of Natalie McNally here in Lurgan before Christmas. This is not the case. Police are not investigating any links between these two murders,” Caldwell stated.