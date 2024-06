NATASHA O’BRIEN, the woman who was viciously assaulted by an Irish soldier who later received a fully-suspended sentence, has called for the introduction of hate crime laws.

O’Brien made the comments while speaking on stage at Dublin’s Pride festival earlier today.

O’Brien was introduced to the stage by academic and long-time activist Ailbhe Smyth who praised O’Brien’s bravery and generosity since waiving her anonymity after her attacker’s sentencing last week.

Cathal Crotty, a 22-year old serving Irish soldier attacked O’Brien in Limerick in 2022 and later boasted about it online after O’Brien and a friend of hers asked him to stop shouting “faggot” at other people on the street.

Speaking today, O’Brien called on the Government to introduce hate crime legislation.

“If I see something that’s wrong, I don’t put up with it,” O’Brien told the crowd to applause.

“If it’s the law, then we can change it.

“Do I look like someone who is going to put up with hate crimes and violence and injustice? Are we going to put up with hate crimes and violence and injustice?

Alone I am just one voice asking for change, but together we are one entire army screaming for what we all deserve as human beings.

“Your constant support and your constant outrage is what continues to fuel me to fight for what is right. Make hate crime laws now,” O’Brien said.

“And happy Pride you beautiful people,” she added.

Legislation

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has pledged to introduce hate crime legislation but the bill has proved hugely controversial in some quarters and is currently stalled in the Seanad having already passed through the Dáil.

The bill seeks to complement existing laws on hate speech in Ireland by strengthening the legal recognition of hatred in the criminal justice system.

With reporting from Órla Ryan