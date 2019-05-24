This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'143km in 100 zone': Gardaí catch 130 speeding drivers on national slow down day

A 24-hour speed enforcement operation got underway at 7am today.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 24 May 2019, 3:07 PM
29 minutes ago 2,712 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4650416
A garda checkpoint this morning.
Image: An Garda Síochána
A garda checkpoint this morning.
A garda checkpoint this morning.
Image: An Garda Síochána

MORE THAN 33,000 speed checks have been carried out across the country as part of the gardaí’s national slow down day.

Officers have nabbed 130 drivers travelling in excess of the speed limit as part of the 24-hour initiative which started at 7am today. 

The gardaí released some “notable speeds” recorded so far today:

  •  87 km/h in a 50 km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road, Dublin 4, Dublin
  • 143 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish, Ballina, Mayo
  • 138 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the R132 Mell, Killineer, Louth
  • 128 km/h in a 100 km/h Zone on the N18, Cratloe, Clare
  • 153 km/h in a 120 km/h Zone on the M7 Ballyshaneduff Or The Derries, Ballybrittas, Laois

The aim of the annual operation is to save lives and reduce the number of speed related injuries on Irish roads.

In appealing to the public to slow down the gardaí, the Road Safety Authority and GoSafe noted that excessive or inappropriate speeding is a major factor in road traffic collisions.

As part of the operation safety cameras have been placed on roads all across Ireland where fatal or injury collisions are happening as a result of inappropriate speed.

National slow down day will finish at 7am tomorrow.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

