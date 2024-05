NATO FOREIGN MINISTERS meet in Prague today in the face of growing calls for leading allies to lift restrictions stopping Kyiv from using Western weapons to carry out strikes inside Russia.

Ahead of a NATO summit in Washington in July, the two-day gathering in the Czech capital this week is meant to focus on efforts to hammer out a package of support for Ukraine.

The debate over whether to let Ukraine use arms sent by Western countries to strike targets inside Russia looks set to dominate discussions the meeting.

Moscow, meanwhile, has reacted strongly – with President Vladimir Putin warning there would be “serious consequences” if Western countries give approval for Ukraine to strike Russian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pressing Ukraine’s supporters – mainly the United States – to allow his army to use the longer-range weaponry they supply to hit targets inside Russia.

NATO Foreign Ministers meet in Prague this week! A proud NATO member since 1999, Czechia remains a strong Ally contributing to Euro-Atlantic security. 🇨🇿 Meet Martina Ptáčková, our guide! An 8x world kickboxing champion who's trained Allied soldiers👇 pic.twitter.com/V0dgGa4v0a — NATO (@NATO) May 30, 2024

The United States and Germany have so far refused to permit Kyiv to strike over the border out of fear that it could escalate the conflict and drag them even further into it.

In a rare occurrence in mid-May, a Ukrainian strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod caused the partial collapse of a building that killed more than a dozen people.

Ahead of the talks today, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said repeatedly it was time for members to reconsider the limits on Ukrainian striking range as they hamper the country’s ability to defend itself.

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to shift the dial on Tuesday when he said Ukraine should be allowed to “neutralise” bases in Russia used to launch strikes.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, remained less committal, saying Ukraine should act within the law – and Berlin had not supplied the weapons that could hit Russia anyway.

Across the Atlantic, the White House said it still opposed Ukraine using US arms to strike inside Russia, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted that that strategy could change.

As Blinken met Petr Pavel in Prague Castle today, CNN’s Jennifer Hansler reported that a group of demonstrators had assembled outside the castle gates.

“There is at least one Russian flag and a flag with the NATO symbol crossed out,” she wrote on X.

Those pressing for Ukraine to be given a freer rein say they hope momentum is building for the United States and others to change course as the Ukrainian forces struggle to stop Russia’s offensive in the Kharkiv region.

“Clearly president Macron’s ideas help allies who believe this rule should change,” said a diplomat from one NATO country.

“I hope the debates in the US will take Macron’s ideas into consideration.”

With reporting from AFP