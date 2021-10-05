#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 5 October 2021
Family and gardaí 'concerned for well being' of woman (69) missing from Dublin

Neasa Hegarty was last seen in the Mount Merrion Avenue area of Blackrock at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 8:25 AM
Neasa Hegarty.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since yesterday. 

Neasa Hegarty was last seen at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon in the Mount Merrion Avenue area of Blackrock, Co Dublin. 

She is described as being approximately 5 foot in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a red and white rain jacket, dark jeans and light blue running shoes.

She is known to frequent the Donnybrook and Irishtown areas of Dublin.

Gardaí and Neasa’s family are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information on Neasa’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

