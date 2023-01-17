Advertisement

Tuesday 17 January 2023 Dublin: 2°C
# Gardaí
17-year-old boy missing from Tipperary found safe and well
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.
Updated at 3:20pm on 17/01/23

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy missing from a town in Tipperary since 14 December has been found safe and well.

In a statement this evening, Gardaí confirmed that the boy had been found.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter,” a Garda spokesperson said.

