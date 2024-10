ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran’s massive missile attack on Israel “a big mistake” and vowed to make Tehran “pay for it”.

Netanyahu’s comments come following US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris issuing support to Israel in the wake of Iran’s attack.

Harris said: “I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias.”

Earlier this evening, Iran launched a series of missiles targeting Israel, where warning sirens sounded across the country.

Shrapnel from the missiles killed one person, a Palestinian, in the West Bank and “lightly” wounded two others, but most of the missiles were intercepted by Israel or its allies.

“Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it,” said Netanyahu hours after the attack, and warned: “Whoever attacks us, we attack them.”

In a separate statement, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who was at the command and control centre monitoring the interception of Iranian missiles, also vowed to punish Iran for the attack.

“Iran has not learned a simple lesson – those who attack the state of Israel, pay a heavy price,” he said in a statement issued by his office.

It came after Israel announced earlier that its troops had invaded southern Lebanon in a series of “ground raids”, after the militant group Hezbollah said it had targeted “enemy soldiers” at the countries’ border.

Earlier this evening, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin condemned the missile attack on Israel by Iran.

“Our sympathy is with the Israeli people in the face of this aggression, and with all in the region impacted by ongoing violence,” he said in a statement.

Despite international calls for de-escalation in recent days, Israel has vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah and declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.

Iran has warned against any direct military intervention in support of Israel.

With reporting from AFP, Stephen McDermott, Diarmuid Pepper and Jane Moore.