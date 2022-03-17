#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Three new centres to support Ukrainian refugees to open in Dublin, Cork and Limerick

Almost 7,300 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the war broke out last month.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 8:58 AM
Ukrainian refugees at a centre in Poland
Image: Czarek Sokolowski
Image: Czarek Sokolowski

THREE NEW CITY centre hubs to help Ukrainian refugees access PPS numbers, income supports and referrals to state services are set to open in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Two centres, on Cork Street in Dublin 8 and Hanover Quay in Cork city, are now open and can support Ukrainian families arriving into Ireland.

The Limerick centre is set to open next week.

It comes as nearly 7,300 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the war began on 24 February.

According to the Department of Social Protection, these centres will offer in-person meetings with refugees to prioritise providing PPS numbers and welfare supports as well as issuing temporary permissions letters.

Information about State supports will also be provided to refugees arriving into Ireland.

Speaking on the launch of the centres, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that these hubs will help provide supports as quickly as possible.

“These dedicated hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will ensure that Ukrainian families and individuals who have fled this terrible war can get the supports they need as quickly as possible,” Humphreys said.

“My officials are present in these new centres, as well as our Intreo Centres, to assist the Ukrainian people in obtaining the likes of a PPS Number – which is a crucial first step to accessing different services offered by the State.”

According to Humphreys, over 5,000 PPS numbers have been provided to Ukrainian refugees so far.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that nearly 7,300 Ukrainian refugees have arrived into Ireland.

“Since I lifted the visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens travelling to Ireland on 25 February, almost 7,300 people seeking safety in Ireland have arrived and are being supported as needed,” McEntee said.

The new hubs being announced by Minister Humphreys and I today, provide new dedicated locations where we can ensure everyone entering the State, no matter which port of entry they arrive at, has an opportunity to receive their temporary permission letter, their PPS number and income supports.

The hubs will be in operation tomorrow and Saturday from 9.15am to 3pm and from next week will operate from 9.15am to 5pm.

