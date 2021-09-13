#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 September 2021
New climate action plan to be published in October

The plan will set out how the government intends to lower Ireland’s emissions and reach other climate goals.

By Press Association Monday 13 Sep 2021, 3:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/FLX2
Image: Shutterstock/FLX2

THE GOVERNMENT’S NEW climate action plan is to be published in the first week of October.

Speaking at the start of the Green Party’s think-in in Dundrum in south Dublin, leader Eamon Ryan Ryan said the plan would be released at the start of next month.

He said that the Climate Advisory Council would report back on Ireland’s carbon budgets in the next two weeks, while the review of the National Development Plan would be complete by the final week of September.

The Government has committed to legally binding targets on emissions through the use of five-year carbon budgets. 

Ryan said that his party will be discussing the new Common Agricultural Policy during the think-in, as well as a new National Biodiversity Action Plan.

He said his party has a “vision” for addressing the decline in species and habitats.

He acknowledged that achievements on the environment and climate would require the support of local politicians.

“It’s practical changes on the ground, particularly through local authorities, are going to be key in the reallocation of space, in the prioritisation of safe travel,” he said.

The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021 brought forward earlier this year sets out new targets for the government to reach on climate.

It commits to a 51% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 compared to 2018 levels.

The Green Party think-in comes at the same time as Fine Gael holds a parliamentary party meeting in Trim in Co Meath.

Fianna Fail held a think-in in Cavan last week.

Press Association

