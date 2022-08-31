Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 31 August 2022
Dara Calleary appointed as Minister for State following resignation of Robert Troy

The decision was made during the first Cabinet meeting since the summer recess.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 11:17 AM
43 minutes ago 10,692 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5853197
New Minister of State for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary
Image: Sam Boal
New Minister of State for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary
New Minister of State for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary
Image: Sam Boal

FORMER MINISTER DARA Calleary has been appointed as the new Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the appointment today during the first Cabinet meeting since the summer recess.

The appointment of Calleary to the junior ministry came a week after the resignation of Robert Troy, following a two week long controversy over his failure to declare property interests.

Calleary was previously appointed as Agriculture Minister following the sacking of Barry Cowen in July 2020. He then resigned following his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden in August 2020.

In a statement, the Taoiseach said that Calleary would bring “considerable experience” to the role.

“Dara brings considerable experience to this role, having already served in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment,” said Martin.

“A professional and diligent worker, I have no doubt Dara will hit the ground running, in helping indigenous Irish companies face the significant challenges and opportunities ahead, as well as overseeing important legislative reforms of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.”

Speaking after his appointment, Calleary said that he was “delighted”.

“I look forward to getting stuck in straight away and continuing to build on the great work my colleague Robert Troy TD has done in the department,” he said.

“The Department is full of hard-working and talented people and I’m looking forward to working alongside them.”

Martin had previously said that Calleary had paid a “high price” for the Golfgate controversy, but had suggested there might have been a “way back” for the Mayo TD.

In comments made after the conclusion of the Golfgate trial in February, Martin said:

In many ways what he did it was a very high price for him to have paid, it was very dignified what he did. And in many ways he ensured the continuation of the trust in terms of how we manage Covid-19 as a government that brings in restrictions. There is always, of course the door is always open and there’s always a way back for a person of the calibre of Dara, that’s clear

Calleary has been a TD since 2007 and had previously held a junior ministry in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment between 2009 and 2011. 

He also resigned as Deputy leader of Fianna Fáil following the Golfgate controversy.

