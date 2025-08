THE DARKER EVENINGS aren’t here yet thankfully, but they’ll be on their way in the next few months.

So what to do about the shorter days? There’s only one solution: make the most of the autumn evenings by catching up on the slew of new and returning series due out from August onwards.

Here’s our guide to the series to watch out for.

The Walsh Sisters

RTÉ One, TBC

The Walsh Sisters lands on RTÉ this autumn. James Pierce James Pierce

Marion Keyes fans no doubt have this in the diary already: the arrival of The Walsh Sisters, a series based on Keyes’ novels Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There?

The novels have been adapted by Stefanie Preissner, and she also stars as sister Maggie alongside Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) as Anna Walsh, Caroline Menton (Oddity) as Rachel, Danielle Galligan (House of Guinness, Spilt Milk) as eldest sister Claire and Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary, Belfast) as Helen.

Their father Jack/Daddy is played by screen legend Aidan Quinn, while the great Carrie Crowley plays their eccentric Mammy.

We know this will drop in autumn – we’re still waiting on the exact date, however.

Wednesday – Season 2

Netflix, Part One: 6 August, Part Two: 3 September

In the grand tradition of stretching out IP as far as it can go, Wednesday is a Netflix series based on the character Wednesday Addams, who most of us know from the Addams Family films.

She has a long history that stretches back to her first appearance in cartoons created by Charles Addams, as well as a 1960s TV series and a 1977 TV film.

In 2022, Netflix revived the character for Wednesday, a series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. In this incarnation, she’s a student expelled from school and sent to a private school (the Nevermore Academy) for outcasts.

The series was a massive hit globally, and even surpassed Stranger Things when it came to the millions of hours of the show watched in its first week. Notably, this second series was filmed in Ireland – so keep an eye out for any familiar locations when this airs.

Chief of War

Apple TV+, 6 August

This Hawaiian-set, nine-part series not only stars but was co-created by Jason Momoa (his fellow co-creator is Pa’a Sibbett), who plays a warrior and noble of Kaua’i.

What we know so far is that it’s set at the turn of the 19th Century and focuses on the bloody lead-up to the unification of Hawai’i.

Expect to learn a lot about Hawaiian culture, enjoy gorgeous sights from its islands – and experience Game of Thrones-level combat.

Notably, the cast are predominantly Polynesian and this is anticipated to have a positive effect on the Hawaiian screen industry.

This also comes on the heels of See, another Apple TV+ series which starred Momoa – that one was set in a post-apocalyptic future in which survivors had lost their sight.

Eyes of Wakanda

Disney+, 27 August

Fans of the great Black Panther films (part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) will be interested to hear about this animated anthology series.

It focuses on the Hatut Zaraze, who are Wakandan warriors. They not only carry out dangerous missions but they also go back through history to find and retrieve vibranium (a precious metal) artifacts.

This is a real one for those into Wakanda lore and history, and among the voice talent on show is model Winnie Harlow.

The Girlfriend

Prime Video, 10 September

Well, this looks like a juicy watch. An adaptation of the Michelle Frances novel, this stars Olivia Cooke (who was also in the first season of Slow Horses) as Cherry, the new, mysterious and seemingly perfect girlfriend of Daniel (Laurie Davison).

Laura, Daniel’s mother – played by the always amazing Robin Wright, who also directs – is very suspicious of Cherry, and is driven to some pretty wild behaviour in order to figure out what’s going on.

Is Laura paranoid… or is she right to be worried?

The Morning Show – Season 4

Apple TV+, 17 September

Fans of The Morning Show know that every season likes to take some of its cues from the headlines – so far we’ve seen it nod at #MeToo, Roe vs Wade, space travel (!) and the attempted sale of the show’s network to a billionaire (played by Jon Hamm).

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, with new cast members set to include Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and William Jackson Harper.

Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger that set its stars on different paths, but showrunner Charlotte Stoudt told the Hollywood Reporter that Bradley and Alex will find their way back together this season. Expect lots of drama along the way.

Black Rabbit

Netflix, 18 September

Netflix Netflix

Jude Law and Jason Bateman star in this upcoming miniseries about two brothers. Law plays a restaurant owner called Jake Friedkin who brings his brother Vince (Bateman) back into his life.

But what doesn’t help fraternal relations is that Vince is involved with the criminal underworld and has loan sharks on his trail. There’s an Uncut Gems-meets-Goodfellas-meets-The Bear vibe here, as it’s set against the backdrop of New York nightlife.

The Black Rabbit in the title? That would be the restaurant that the brothers founded in Manhattan. Nice to see Bateman taking on the role of the chaos agent yet again, following on from his role in Ozark.

Slow Horses – Season 5

Apple TV+, 24 Sept

Scream! One of the best series of the past few years is returning to our screens imminently. For those not in the know, Slow Horses is a British series based on the excellent books by Mick Herron.

The story centres on a group of disgraced MI5 agents who have been consigned to a department known as Slough House (ie – Slow Horse) after making some terrible work decisions. Though no one believes in them, they somehow always end up getting involved in some of MI5′s biggest cases.

Stars include Gary Oldman as the flatulent Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden as the hapless yet smart River Cartwright, and Kristin Scott Thomas as the sharp MI5 boss Diana Taverner.

Season five is based on Herron’s book London Rules, which centres on terror attacks in Britain. Expect more screen time for the character Roddy Ho, whose new girlfriend raises suspicions. Overall, more thrilling hijinks await.

Nobody Wants This – Season 2

Netflix, 23 October

People ate season one of Nobody Wants This up with a spoon, thanks to the spicy chemistry between its leads Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. A recap on what it was all about: Bell plays podcaster and single gal Joanne, and Brody plays Noah, the rabbi who she unexpectedly falls for.

It was very much a clash of cultures, given Noah’s religious role and Joanne’s lack of interest in same. That it was loosely based on the relationship of the series co-creator Erin Foster added another layer of interest.

Joining season two is Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl), who plays a mommy influencer who was Joanne’s nemesis in middle school. And did we mention that Meester is married to Adam Brody in real life? A clever casting move indeed.

Stranger Things – Season 5

Netflix, Part One: 26 November, Part Two: 25 December, Finale: 31 December

They’re back… and older than ever.

Stranger Things returns (in three parts) this year, returning us to the town of Hawkins in 1987. Despite everyone looking a LOT older than last time around, the teens are still dealing 12 months on with the fallout of season four. Eleven is in hiding, the town is under military quarantine and evil Vecna is on the loose.

This is the final season, broken into three parts, and marks nine years since Stranger Things appeared on our screens.

It’s certainly had its moments where it was astonishing telly, but also moments when it dipped in quality – fingers crossed the final season will be worth the long wait.