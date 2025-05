A NEW SPEED camera in the South-East will become operational later this week.

The static speed camera is in place on the N80 in Co Carlow between Barristown and Levitstown and will commence operation from 12 midday on Friday, 23 May.

Prosecution of speeding offences takes place by Fixed Charge Notice and the current Fixed Charge Notice is a €160 fine, accompanied by three penalty points.

With the addition of the static speed camera in Co Carlow, there are now seven operational speed cameras, with the others being on the N17 Mayo, N59 Galway, N13 Donegal, N69 Limerick, R772 Wexford and the N22 Cork.

There are also 58 GoSafe mobile safety cameras operational across 1,500 locations, as well as safety cameras operated by gardaí.

In addition to this, there are also five Average Safety Cameras in operation, in the Dublin Port Tunnel and on the M7, N3 Cavan, N5 Mayo and N2 Meath.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2025, a total of 6,073 Fixed Charge Notices (FCNs) were handed out to motorists.

Some 2,385 of these were generated by the static speed camera on the N17 in Mayo, and these come after a technical issue having been resolved at this site.

Almost 1,900 fixed charge notices issued on the N17 in Mayo between December 2024 and February 2025 were revoked due to an “error” with the speed camera.

The N17 speed safety camera system went live on 20 December 2024.

However, it was not operational between 1 January 2025 and 17 January 2025 as it had been vandalised.

Some 1,871 were issued between 20 December 2024 and 12 February and were revoked due to the error.

The camera was certified on 13 February and has been operational since 14 February.

Elsewhere, 1,581 FCNs were generated by the static speed camera on the N13 in Co Donegal, and 1,004 by the average safety camera on the M7.