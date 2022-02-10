#Open journalism No news is bad news

New US Ambassador presents credentials to President Higgins

New ambassadors for Sierra Leone and El Salvador also presented letters of credence today.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 2:32 PM
Claire Cronin met President Michael D Higgins today.
Image: Leah Farrell
Claire Cronin met President Michael D Higgins today.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE NEW US Ambassador to Ireland presented her credentials to President Michael D Higgins in a ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin today.

Claire Cronin presented her letter of credence alongside the new ambassadors for Sierra Leone, Dr Morie Komba Manyeh, and El Salvador, Vanessa Eugenia Interiano Elfarnawany.

A Biden supporter during the 2020 race for the White House, Cronin was nominated to the role by the current US President in June last year. Her appointment was subsequently approved by the US Senate last October.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland said it looks forward to working with Ambassador Cronin and continuing close collaboration with the US Embassy in Dublin.

Cronin was the majority leader in the Massachusetts House of Representatives before departing for Ireland. Prior to her election as representative in 2012, she maintained a law practice in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The former US Ambassador to Ireland Edward F Crawford stepped down from the position in January 2021, before the beginning of the Biden administration.

A Guard of Honour was provided at today’s ceremony and Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney represented the government.

