US Senate committee backs Claire Cronin as new US Ambassador to Ireland

Claire Cronin during the Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center. 2020

THE US SENATE Foreign relations committee has approved the nomination of Claire Cronin to be the next Ambassador to Ireland.

Cronin will now move on to one of the last stages of the process before she can make her home in the Deerfield Residence of the Phoenix Park.

Her appointment will be voted on by the US Senate at a later date alongside 32 other foreign policy nominations.

A Biden supporter during last year’s White House race, Cronin was nominated to the role by the current US President back in June.

Announcing the approval of the Senate Committee, chairman Senator Bob Menendez condemned Senate Republicans’ continued obstructionism of nominee confirmations, “which has resulted in unwarranted delays that threaten our national security and undermine our interests.

“When it comes to confirming heavily vetted and highly qualified nominees, I intend to continue scheduling as many hearings and votes as possible to ensure we have empowered diplomats and development professionals in place to promote American values and interests around the world,” said Menendez.

“I am proud the Committee fulfilled its responsibilities today and look forward to working with my colleagues to secure these nominees’ confirmation on the Senate Floor.”

Cronin is currently the sitting majority leader in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Prior to her election as representative in 2012, she maintained a law practice in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The former US Ambassador to Ireland Edward F Crawford stepped down from the position in January before the beginning of the Biden administration.

Crawford was nominated to the position by Donald Trump in 2018 and he took up the role in 2019.