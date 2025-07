THE NEW US ambassador to Ireland has officially taken up office and moved into his residence in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, but he’s had to leave some pets back home in New Jersey.

Edward Walsh presented President Michael D Higgins with his credentials in Áras an Uachtaráin today.

After the ceremony, Walsh said it was “the honour of a lifetime to assume the role of US ambassador to Ireland”.

The new ambassador posted a video online today in which he said he was honoured to have been chosen by President Donald Trump for the role.

Walsh is the founder of a construction company and a former real estate investor with no diplomatic experience.

But according to the US State Department, his “engaged leadership, civic and philanthropic endeavours, insights, technical expertise and industry credentials make him well qualified to serve as Ambassador to Ireland”.

After officially assuming office today, Walsh said: “While this is my first foray into diplomacy, my business background and years of public service have taught me invaluable lessons that I will bring to my new role here.”

Hi, I’m Ed Walsh from New Jersey. @POTUS has given me the honor to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Ireland. I look forward to strengthening the ties between our two GREAT countries! 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/sECjKNoSqu — Ambassador Edward Walsh (@USAmbIreland) July 1, 2025

In the video, Walsh said he was a proud Irish American from New Jersey, with roots in Co Clare, and that his arrival in Dublin “feels like a homecoming”.

He has moved into the luxurious confines of the US ambassador’s residence with his wife Lynn and their dog Ginger.

Their three daughters are home in the US, as are their two pet goats and elderly dog, who “were sadly not able to make the flight”.