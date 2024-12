A SOCIAL JUSTICE campaigner accused of burglary at the Footlocker sports outlet on O’Connell Street in Dublin on the date of mass riots in the city last year claims he has an alibi, a court heard.

New Zealander Jack Brazil, 30, of Cross Guns Quay, Phibsborough, Dublin, was charged with burglary of the sports outlet on 23 November, 2023, the day of large-scale disorder and looting in the city centre in response to a knife attack on young children.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today following his arrest on Tuesday. Garda Brian Kenny told the court that when charged, the accused replied: “I reserve the right to provide further exculpatory evidence.”

The offence is contrary to section 12 of the Theft and Fraud Act, which requires directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about the case and possible trial venue.

Judge Bryan Smyth noted that his passport had been seized and that there was no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Mr Brazil, who did not address the court and had supporters in the public gallery, was remanded on bail in his bond of €200. Judge Smyth warned him not to loiter in the Dublin 1 or 2 areas and told him to remain contactable on a mobile phone number to be furnished to gardaí within 48 hours.

Advertisement

The accused must also give gardaí details of his address and where he will be residing, obey a 12 pm – 6 am curfew, sign on every Wednesday at Mountjoy Garda station, and, having surrendered his passport, must not apply for a new or duplicate one or other travel documents.

Garda Kenny asked that the case be put back for eight weeks, but the defence solicitor, Aoife McNicholl, said her client wanted a shorter adjournment.

The solicitor said Mr Brazil had offered alibi details.

The garda said those details still needed to be provided to him, that he would have to take statements, and that it would take eight weeks for the DPP’s directions to be given.

The defence still sought a shorter period, saying Mr Brazil was “impecunious at present” and the case was detrimental to him.

Judge Smyth ordered it to resume on 29 January but cautioned that it may have to be adjourned again.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Brazil was not working and did not have means or assets.