NEW SIGNAGE-ONLY zebra crossings will be rolled out across Dublin in line with new road safety regulations, it has been announced.

The adoption of the new-look pedestrian crossings is motivated by what Dublin City Council (DCC) says is a need to reduce the costs associated with traditional flashing amber beacon crossings.

In place of traditional flashing beacons, the crossings will be recognisable by a 600mm square sign with a fluorescent yellow border containing the image of a man crossing the road, similar to those seen in mainland Europe.

The new zebra crossing on South William Street, Dublin Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

The DCC says introduction of the new crossings will be made where:

The average speed limit is no greater than 50km/h

Two-way traffic volume does not excess 500 vehicles per hour in area without a middle pedestrian island, or 750 vehicles per hour with a middle pedestrian island

There is adequate lighting

There is just one traffic lane in each direction

Successful trials of the crossing carried out by the Department of Transport last year in conjunction with the National Transport Authority resulted in updated legislation being brought in.

The new legislation also states that all vehicles must stop and yield right of way to any pedestrian who is waiting to cross or has commenced crossing the road at the zebra crossing.

This differs from the previous law which stipulated that vehicles need only stop when a pedestrian was already on the crossing.

Two of the new “Type B” crossings have since been installed on the Blackditch Road in Ballyfermot and on South William Street in Dublin city centre.

Two other categories of pedestrian crossing are defined in the updated rules: “Type A” and “Type B”.

Type A is indicated by black and white stripes on the road accompanied by flashing amber beacons on either side.

Type C is used in built-up town centres where speed limits do not exceed 30km/h and is designated by a raised table with neither flashing beacons nor signage.

The DCC announced that it intends to install further such zebra crossings later in the year.