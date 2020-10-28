The 5 at 5: Wednesday

#Open journalism No news is bad news

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLINTEER: The bodies of a 37-year-old woman and two children – a boy (6) and a girl (11) – were discovered at a house in Dublin

2. #UNION: Teachers in the ASTI voted to take industrial action unless the government addresses several safety concerns in schools by 30 October. 

3. #COURTS: Ten people were accused of sharing names and pictures on Facebook and Twitter of the two boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

4. #KANTURK: A third post-mortem examination was carried out today after a father and his two sons were found dead on Monday in Cork. 

5. #VERDICT: A woman was jailed for life after stabbing her ex-husband 28 times. 

