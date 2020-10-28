The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLINTEER: The bodies of a 37-year-old woman and two children – a boy (6) and a girl (11) – were discovered at a house in Dublin.

2. #UNION: Teachers in the ASTI voted to take industrial action unless the government addresses several safety concerns in schools by 30 October.

3. #COURTS: Ten people were accused of sharing names and pictures on Facebook and Twitter of the two boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

4. #KANTURK: A third post-mortem examination was carried out today after a father and his two sons were found dead on Monday in Cork.

5. #VERDICT: A woman was jailed for life after stabbing her ex-husband 28 times.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments have been closed for legal purposes.