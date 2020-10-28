Woman in Cork jailed for life after stabbing ex-husband 28 times

THE FAMILY OF a man who died after was stabbed 28 times have said they are “scarred for life” by the “inhumane” actions of his ex-wife who has been jailed for life for his murder.

Emotional scenes surrounded the sentencing hearing of 48-year-old Rita O’Driscoll of Bridge Street, Bandon, Co Cork who was today found guilty of murdering Timmy Foley (44) at Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co Cork, on 8 October 2018.

The jury of seven women and five men took six hours and 17 minutes to deliver their unanimous verdict shortly before lunchtime today at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

O’Driscoll was found not guilty on the charge of causing serious harm to the deceased man’s brother, Jason Foley.

When the mandatory life sentence was imposed on O’Driscoll by Justice Eileen Creedon her family members became extremely emotional and wept in despair.

The family of the late Timmy Foley, some of whom were wearing “Justice for Timmy” t-shirts, said that they were glad to see justice for their loved one even if it wouldn’t bring him back.

In a victim impact statement read out in court by Det Sgt Derek Mulcahy the family of the late Timmy Foley thanked gardai, the emergency services, the pathologist, the judge and jury, the priest who administered at the scene, and the lady who took a panic button call from the brother of Timmy Foley on the night of the murder.

They said that they were “heartbroken” as a family.

“On the morning of the 8th of October 2018 our lives changed forever to wake up to the news that our beloved brother Timmy was brutally murdered. As a family we have been scarred for life. Our elderly father cannot accept how his son was taken in such a cruel way.

“We could have been saved all of the agony, all of the suffering and heartache if she [O'Driscoll] had just held her hands up to begin with rather than pulling our family through the courts and to hear how he died in such an inhumane way.

“It took two long years for us to get justice, but no matter what the sentence we will never have closure. Timmy can finally rest in peace. Always loved and never forgotten by your heartbroken family.”

Whilst imposing the mandatory life sentence Justice Creedon extended her deepest sympathy to the loved ones of the late Mr Foley.

After the case ended Breda O’Driscoll, sister of Rita, said there was “no justice for victims of domestic violence.”

She said that her sister had had a hard life with the family losing two siblings in tragic circumstances.

The trial had heard from Jason Foley the brother of the late Timmy Foley. He activated a panic system when a fracas broke out in the house in Macroom on the night of the murder.

He told the trial that he activated a panic system to get help after his former sister in law “puckered” his brother with a knife at his home.

Timmy Foley was found lying surrounded by blood with 28 stab wounds.

Jason Foley gave evidence that O’Driscoll came to his home in Dan Corkery Place in Macroom on the evening of the 8th of October, 2018.

He told jurors and Justice Eileen Creedon that O’Driscoll brought alcohol to his home.

Foley said he became concerned when Rita O’Driscoll started raising her voice because he was worried about disturbing his elderly and frail next door neighbour.

Foley said O’Driscoll starting “pucking” Timmy in the stomach. He stated that at one point in the evening he went to the bathroom.

When he returned he saw Timmy lying on the floor with blood coming from his stomach. Timmy allegedly said “Jason I am goosed.”

Foley indicated that O’Driscoll stabbed his brother.

“She started pucking him in the stomach. I said ‘this is my house, what are you doing?’ My brother said ‘Jason I’m goosed’ and he started roaring. He said ’she caught me there’ and I saw blood. I said ‘I will call an ambulance.’

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I went to the toilet and I heard my brother roaring. Rita was standing over Timmy, pucking him in the stomach and his stomach was bleeding. He stood up and there was blood on his hand.

“She had a bloody knife in her hand. It was full of blood. It was a small knife.”

He said that his brother was “staggering around the place” and he told him he would get an ambulance and call the guards. At this stage he told the court that O’Driscoll was in a corner “talking to herself”.

Foley said he pushed his panic button which was located up over his fridge in order to get assistance.

Foley claimed that O’Driscoll stabbed him in the back. He said he “felt weak” after he was stabbed. He added that O’Driscoll was “pucking Timmy for a good while.”.

O’Driscoll incurred two stab puncture wounds to her left arm and a laceration on her face during the incident.

Timmy Foley sustained 28 stab wounds to his head, thorax, abdomen and right leg, an incision of the ear and the carotid artery. He also had stab wounds to the lung and liver. Up to four of the wounds were potentially fatal.

The jury heard that O’Driscoll had been released from psychiatric care two days before the murder.

The psychiatric unit at CUH said when discharged she was calm and coherent with no thoughts of self harm.

O’Driscoll had told gardai she acted in self defence and suffered from “battered wife syndrome.” She said her ex-husband was “evil and satanic” and that she was trying to protect herself when she stabbed him twice.

She claimed Jason Foley tried to save her life by stabbing his brother after she initially stabbed Timmy twice.