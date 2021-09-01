#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 September 2021
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o'clock…

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MERRIONGATE: Katherine Zappone asked Leo Varadkar if he had “heard anything” about her prospective appointment as a UN Special Envoy while reminding him about her event at the Merrion Hotel.

2. #GSK: Vomiting and fever were among the side effects experienced by children who took part in trials carried out by Glaxo Laboratories (now known as GSK) in mother and baby homes and similar institutions in the 20th century.

3. #AFGHANISTAN: Work is continuing on evacuating 60 Irish citizens and 15 Afghans with Irish residency out of Afghanistan, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said.

4. #PIERS MORGAN: Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the UK broadcasting code over Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle, which sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the UK’s communications regulator Ofcom said.

5. #APPOINTMENT: Former Kerry footballer Tómas O Sé is set to join the Offaly management team after John Maughan was ratified to stay on as manager of the Faithful County. 

