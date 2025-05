NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Viking reenactors take part in the Boyne Valley Viking Experience at Slane Castle, Co Meath, Ireland's largest medieval reenactment festival, which features over 500 Viking reenactors from across Europe taking part in full-scale battles, longship landings, and a vibrant Viking village. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Presidential candidate Nicusor Dan speaks to media after polls closed for the second round of the country's presidential election redo in Bucharest, Romania. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#THE VATICAN: Pope Leo XIV received his papal ring during his inauguration in St Peter’s and also made his popemobile debut this morning before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

#GAZA: Israel signalled today that it was open to striking a deal with Hamas that included “ending the fighting” in Gaza, where rescuers reported dozens killed a day after Israel stepped up its offensive.

#UKRAINE: Russia overnight into Sunday launched one of its most intense drone attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022.

#ELECTION SEASON: Voters across Poland, Portugal and Romania headed to the polls today to vote in tightly contested elections.

PARTING SHOT

BALLYDUFF DRAMA GROUP, directed by Ger Canning, were crowned RTÉ All-Ireland Drama champions.

The group won for their performance of ‘The Blackwater Lightship’ by Colm Tóibín, adapted for stage by David Horan, at the Gala Awards ceremony in Athlone’s Radisson Blu Hotel yesterday.

Balally Players, directed by Declan Rudden, who performed ‘Ulster American’ by David Ireland, were placed second, and, Bridge Drama, directed by Susan Somers, who performed ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time’ based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens, were placed third.