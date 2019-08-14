Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The results of the post-mortem on Nóra Quoirin’s body were delayed, meaning a cause of death has not yet been established, Malaysian police confirmed.
- Directly-employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland are to go on strike on 22 and 23 August, it was announced.
- A couple accused of child cruelty after their nine-year-old daughter was discovered with serious injuries at their home in north Dublin were held in custody pending “further charges”.
- Three men were arrested following an attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight.
- One of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy was granted leave by the High Court to serve a personal injuries summons on a US pathology clinic.
- An inspection of the Child Protection and Welfare Service in the Dublin South West, Kildare, West Wicklow area found that Tusla failed to notify gardaí in a timely manner of suspected crimes of neglect, physical and sexual abuse of children.
- The Apprentice Boys band that paraded close to the scene of Bloody Sunday with a Parachute Regiment symbol and the letter “F” on the sleeves of their uniforms should not march in the city again, a parades negotiator said.
- Seventy-one students who sat the Leaving Certificate this year have not been given their results over fears that they cheated.
- First-class honours and 2.1 grades have increased significantly in most Irish universities, institutes of technology and colleges over the last 10 years, an analysis by Noteworthy.ie found.
WORLD
#HONG KONG: Flights have resumed at Hong Kong International Airport after two days of disruptions that descended into clashes with police, highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
#BREXIT: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeated her warning that a US-UK trade deal wouldn’t pass through Congress if Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement.
#ENGLAND: Footballer Emiliano Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide before his death in a plane crash over the English Channel earlier in January, a report by air accident investigators revealed.
#SWEDEN: Teenager Greta Thunberg set sail for New York, where she will deliver her climate change message at a United Nations summit next month.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland’s native wolves were hunted to extinction in the 1700s. Some wildlife campaigners say it’s time to bring them back – but could it really happen?
We explore the topic in the latest episode of the Ireland 2029 podcast.
Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
