Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Reilly and Ellie at Tayto Park, where two special awareness days for Irish Guide Dogs will take place next Wednesday and Thursday (21 and 22 August). Source: Leon Farrell/PhotocallIreland

WORLD

Actor and activist Rose McGowan with backdrop projections from her debut stage show Planet 9, which premieres at the Edinburgh Festival tomorrow. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

#HONG KONG: Flights have resumed at Hong Kong International Airport after two days of disruptions that descended into clashes with police, highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

#BREXIT: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeated her warning that a US-UK trade deal wouldn’t pass through Congress if Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

#ENGLAND: Footballer Emiliano Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide before his death in a plane crash over the English Channel earlier in January, a report by air accident investigators revealed.

#SWEDEN: Teenager Greta Thunberg set sail for New York, where she will deliver her climate change message at a United Nations summit next month.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s native wolves were hunted to extinction in the 1700s. Some wildlife campaigners say it’s time to bring them back – but could it really happen?

We explore the topic in the latest episode of the Ireland 2029 podcast.

Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

