Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

The Nóra Quoirin case, a planned Ryanair strike, and protests in Hong Kong had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish Guide Dogs Tayto Park Reilly and Ellie at Tayto Park, where two special awareness days for Irish Guide Dogs will take place next Wednesday and Thursday (21 and 22 August). Source: Leon Farrell/PhotocallIreland

  • The results of the post-mortem on Nóra Quoirin’s body were delayed, meaning a cause of death has not yet been established, Malaysian police confirmed.
  • Directly-employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland are to go on strike on 22 and 23 August, it was announced.
  • A couple accused of child cruelty after their nine-year-old daughter was discovered with serious injuries at their home in north Dublin were held in custody pending “further charges”.
  • Three men were arrested following an attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight.
  • One of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy was granted leave by the High Court to serve a personal injuries summons on a US pathology clinic.
  • An inspection of the Child Protection and Welfare Service in the Dublin South West, Kildare, West Wicklow area found that Tusla failed to notify gardaí in a timely manner of suspected crimes of neglect, physical and sexual abuse of children.
  • The Apprentice Boys band that paraded close to the scene of Bloody Sunday with a Parachute Regiment symbol and the letter “F” on the sleeves of their uniforms should not march in the city again, a parades negotiator said.
  • Seventy-one students who sat the Leaving Certificate this year have not been given their results over fears that they cheated.
  • First-class honours and 2.1 grades have increased significantly in most Irish universities, institutes of technology and colleges over the last 10 years, an analysis by Noteworthy.ie found.

WORLD

Edinburgh Festival 2019 Actor and activist Rose McGowan with backdrop projections from her debut stage show Planet 9, which premieres at the Edinburgh Festival tomorrow. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

#HONG KONG: Flights have resumed at Hong Kong International Airport after two days of disruptions that descended into clashes with police, highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

#BREXIT: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeated her warning that a US-UK trade deal wouldn’t pass through Congress if Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

#ENGLAND: Footballer Emiliano Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide before his death in a plane crash over the English Channel earlier in January, a report by air accident investigators revealed.

#SWEDEN: Teenager Greta Thunberg set sail for New York, where she will deliver her climate change message at a United Nations summit next month.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s native wolves were hunted to extinction in the 1700s. Some wildlife campaigners say it’s time to bring them back – but could it really happen?

We explore the topic in the latest episode of the Ireland 2029 podcast.


Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

