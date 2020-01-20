This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

The general election campaign, an assault in Cork and John Delaney leaving Uefa made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 20 Jan 2020, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 5,621 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4973109

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TIM COOK 337 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with Apple CEO Tim Cook at an IDA Ireland event in Dublin city today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Fianna Fáil said it is going to write to Sipo to request an investigation into Leo Varadkar’s comments about his political opponents’ stance on the National Broadband Plan.
  • A man is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital after being doused with petrol and set alight in an attack in his home in Mayfield in Cork city.
  • John Delaney, the former CEO of the Football Association Ireland, resigned from Uefa’s Executive Committee.
  • An Offaly man was jailed for six years for sexually abusing his second cousin over 45 years ago.
  • A homeless man who sexually assaulted a woman after leading her down a laneway in Cork city was sentenced to five years in jail.
  • Ian Bailey appeared before the High Court in relation to a warrant seeking his arrest and extradition to France over the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
  • Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has written to Virgin Media objecting to a head-to-head debate between the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders.
  • Twenty-eight motorists were hit with fines totalling €266,000 after failing to turn up to court to face charges for repeatedly dodging M50 tolls.
  • Gardaí in Galway seized more than €175,000 in cash and a large quantity of cocaine after discovering a cocaine processing laboratory in the city.
  • An in-depth investigation by Noteworthy revealed that over 10,000 trees have been cut down by councils since 2015 with many having incomplete records.

WORLD

uk-africa-investment-summit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the Pavegen stand, a company that converts footsteps into energy, at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London today. Source: Leon Neal/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: It won’t stop Northern Ireland leaving the European Union, but Stormont has voted to reject Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

#ASIA: At least three people have died from a SARS-like illness as it was confirmed the virus has spread to a fourth country.

#AUSTRALIA: Thunderstorms and giant hail battered parts of Australia’s east coast after “apocalyptic” dust storms swept across drought-stricken areas, as extreme weather patterns collided in the wildfire-fatigued country.

#DAVOS: The world’s billionaires have doubled in the past decade and are richer than 60% of the global population, charity Oxfam said today, ahead of the opening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

PARTING SHOT

Dart or otherwise, we’ve all been there.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie