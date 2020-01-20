Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil said it is going to write to Sipo to request an investigation into Leo Varadkar’s comments about his political opponents’ stance on the National Broadband Plan.
- A man is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital after being doused with petrol and set alight in an attack in his home in Mayfield in Cork city.
- John Delaney, the former CEO of the Football Association Ireland, resigned from Uefa’s Executive Committee.
- An Offaly man was jailed for six years for sexually abusing his second cousin over 45 years ago.
- A homeless man who sexually assaulted a woman after leading her down a laneway in Cork city was sentenced to five years in jail.
- Ian Bailey appeared before the High Court in relation to a warrant seeking his arrest and extradition to France over the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
- Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has written to Virgin Media objecting to a head-to-head debate between the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders.
- Twenty-eight motorists were hit with fines totalling €266,000 after failing to turn up to court to face charges for repeatedly dodging M50 tolls.
- Gardaí in Galway seized more than €175,000 in cash and a large quantity of cocaine after discovering a cocaine processing laboratory in the city.
- An in-depth investigation by Noteworthy revealed that over 10,000 trees have been cut down by councils since 2015 with many having incomplete records.
WORLD
#BREXIT: It won’t stop Northern Ireland leaving the European Union, but Stormont has voted to reject Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.
#ASIA: At least three people have died from a SARS-like illness as it was confirmed the virus has spread to a fourth country.
#AUSTRALIA: Thunderstorms and giant hail battered parts of Australia’s east coast after “apocalyptic” dust storms swept across drought-stricken areas, as extreme weather patterns collided in the wildfire-fatigued country.
#DAVOS: The world’s billionaires have doubled in the past decade and are richer than 60% of the global population, charity Oxfam said today, ahead of the opening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
