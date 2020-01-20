Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with Apple CEO Tim Cook at an IDA Ireland event in Dublin city today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the Pavegen stand, a company that converts footsteps into energy, at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London today. Source: Leon Neal/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: It won’t stop Northern Ireland leaving the European Union, but Stormont has voted to reject Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

#ASIA: At least three people have died from a SARS-like illness as it was confirmed the virus has spread to a fourth country.

#AUSTRALIA: Thunderstorms and giant hail battered parts of Australia’s east coast after “apocalyptic” dust storms swept across drought-stricken areas, as extreme weather patterns collided in the wildfire-fatigued country.

#DAVOS: The world’s billionaires have doubled in the past decade and are richer than 60% of the global population, charity Oxfam said today, ahead of the opening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

PARTING SHOT



