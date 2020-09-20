Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street today. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

IRELAND

People enjoy the warm weather on Brighton Beach, England. Source: PA

WORLD

#ENGLAND: Matt Hancock said new lockdown restrictions in London within days could not be ruled out.

#BELARUS: Tens of thousands of people protested in Minsk, calling for the president to resign.

#SUPREME COURT: US President Donald Trump vowed to nominate a woman to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant seat.

#INDIA: There was a surge in Covid-19 cases, with India set to overtake the US as the worse-hit country.

PARTING SHOT

We’re all mourning not being able to head off on holidays abroad but some people are missing the flight part of their holidays so much that they’re getting on flights that take off and land in the same place, just to have a meal up in the air. [The New York Times]