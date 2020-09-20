Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- Health officials reported 396 new cases of Covid-19, with 241 of those in Dublin.
- A man was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a road crash in Sligo.
- The latest opinion poll shows a rise in support for Sinn Féin and Fine Gael.
- A motorcyclist was injured in a road collision in Carlow.
- A row has erupted over a social housing development in Donegal.
- ICTU has called for mandatory sick pay for all workers.
- Despite the Level 3 restrictions in Dublin, some commemorations to mark the centenary of the Sack of Balbriggan could still go ahead.
WORLD
#ENGLAND: Matt Hancock said new lockdown restrictions in London within days could not be ruled out.
#BELARUS: Tens of thousands of people protested in Minsk, calling for the president to resign.
#SUPREME COURT: US President Donald Trump vowed to nominate a woman to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant seat.
#INDIA: There was a surge in Covid-19 cases, with India set to overtake the US as the worse-hit country.
PARTING SHOT
We’re all mourning not being able to head off on holidays abroad but some people are missing the flight part of their holidays so much that they’re getting on flights that take off and land in the same place, just to have a meal up in the air. [The New York Times]
