Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government hasn’t ruled out a CPO of the National Maternity Hospital site.
- Gardaí have said people cannot drink alcohol in new seating spaces set up on streets in front of bars and restaurants if they are not covered by their licences, RTÉ reports.
- The Tánaiste said his target of 40,000 new homes a year is a Fine Gael goal, not government policy.
- Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country, according to a new poll.
- Health officials reported 288 new cases of Covid-19 as the vaccine registration portal opened for people aged 35-39.
- Sinn Féin said it will have “no demands” for facilitating the appointment of a new First Minister, other than a commitment to agreements already made.
- The Press Council ruled a news story about schoolgirls’ ‘distracting’ clothing breached the accuracy principle.
- There are calls for increased policing resources following three stabbing incidents in Dublin.
WORLD
#BELGIUM: Non-EU travellers from Britain will be banned from entering the country amid fears about the spread of the Delta variant.
#HOUSE OF COMMONS: Former UK Speaker John Bercow has switched allegiances to join the Labour Party.
#BRAZIL: A third pandemic wave has hit as the death toll passes half a million.
#FLORIDA: A man was killed when a pick-up truck hit protesters at the Pride parade.
PARTING SHOT
It’s a day for the dads and food writer Clare Finney has written this touching piece about the food her father cooked for her after her parents divorced.
His meals were terrible, but his “signature flavour” was love.
