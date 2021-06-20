Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mind Over Madness Yoga – an annual all-day outdoor yoga event in New York's Time Square. Source: Brittainy Newman/PA

WORLD

#BELGIUM: Non-EU travellers from Britain will be banned from entering the country amid fears about the spread of the Delta variant.

#HOUSE OF COMMONS: Former UK Speaker John Bercow has switched allegiances to join the Labour Party.

#BRAZIL: A third pandemic wave has hit as the death toll passes half a million.

#FLORIDA: A man was killed when a pick-up truck hit protesters at the Pride parade.

PARTING SHOT

It’s a day for the dads and food writer Clare Finney has written this touching piece about the food her father cooked for her after her parents divorced.

His meals were terrible, but his “signature flavour” was love.