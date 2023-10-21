Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: The first aid trucks arrived in the war-torn Gaza Strip from Egypt today, bringing humanitarian relief to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave suffering what the UN chief labelled a “god awful nightmare”.
#ENGLAND: Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton died aged 86, his family announced in a statement.
#UKRAINE: At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported today.
