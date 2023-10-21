Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie A large Palestinian solidarity march took place in Dublin city today Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin in a show of solidarity with Palestinians and against the actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip.

in a show of solidarity with Palestinians and against the actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip. Paddy Cosgrave resigned as CEO of Web Summit amid ongoing controversy over comments he made about the Israel-Hamas war.

resigned as CEO of Web Summit amid ongoing controversy over comments he made about the Israel-Hamas war. The Green Party will not rule out being part of a future Sinn Féin-led coalition, Eamon Ryan said.

will not rule out being part of a future Sinn Féin-led coalition, Eamon Ryan said. The Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use voted to recommend that the State should take a health-led policy response to dealing with people who are in possession of drugs for personal use.

voted to recommend that the State should take a health-led policy response to dealing with people who are in possession of drugs for personal use. Women with cancer of other serious illnesses will be able to defer their maternity leave under new legislation.

of other serious illnesses will be able to defer their maternity leave under new legislation. A Status Yellow rain warning was issued for Munster and Connacht.

was issued for Munster and Connacht. A number of schools have removed the outer doors of bathrooms on their campuses in an effort to crack down on vaping.

WORLD

Graham Hughes / RollingNews.ie Sir Bobby Charlton (left) and George Best at a charity dinner in Dublin in 1999. Charlton died today at the age of 86. Graham Hughes / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

#GAZA: The first aid trucks arrived in the war-torn Gaza Strip from Egypt today, bringing humanitarian relief to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave suffering what the UN chief labelled a “god awful nightmare”.

#ENGLAND: Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton died aged 86, his family announced in a statement.

#UKRAINE: At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported today.

