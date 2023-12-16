Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: The three hostages killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza were shot even as they carried a “white cloth” and cried for help in Hebrew, an Israeli army official confirmed.
#VATICAN: A Vatican Tribunal convicted Cardinal Angelo Becciu of embezzlement and sentenced him to five-and-a-half years in prison.
#RED SEA: A UK vessel brought down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea, British defence minister Grant Shapps confirmed, amid rising maritime tensions in the region.
#ENGLAND: Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer is in a “stable” condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest that led to his side’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth being abandoned.
We’ll leave you tonight will the lyrical brilliance of the one and only Michael Fry.
