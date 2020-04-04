This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 4 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 8:02 PM
3 hours ago 12,583 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5066619

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DAY 8 LOCKDOWN 8L5A5765 A Garda check-point outside the GPO on Dublin's O’Connell Street this morning. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A further 331 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening, while a further 17 people have died from the virus in Ireland.
  • The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by eight to 56. Testing has resulted in 94 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 998.
  • Minister for Health Simon Harris announced new measures aimed at supporting people in nursing homes during the current crisis after 40 clusters were identified across the country
  • Police in Northern Ireland have arrested three men on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of a man outside a house in north Belfast this morning. 
  • An online fundraising campaign to bring Irish medical professionals home to join the frontline fight against Covid-19 welcomed its first three arrivals today.
  • Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s over a recent spate of robberies at retail premises in Ballyfermot in west Dublin. 
  • Newly-elected Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said it’s “up to other parties” to form a government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. 

WORLD

coronavirus-sat-apr-4-2020 A Pied Wagtail walks across a deserted arrivals hall in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Source: PA

#NATIONAL EMERGENCY: The UK has reported another 708 deaths from Covid-19 in a new daily high, as the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 42,000.

#NOT FOR ME: US President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines yesterday recommending that Americans wear face coverings in public to help fight the spread of coronavirus. He immediately said he had no intention of following the advice himself. 

#THE KENNEDYS: The search for the daughter and a grandson of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the eldest daughter of Robert F Kennedy, is being treated as a recovery mission, the family said. 

PARTING SHOT 

As people across the country try to maintain a distance of at least two metres from each other, residents in Ringsend have been keeping their neighbours’ spirits up with some balcony karaoke. 

Can’t see the video? Click here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie