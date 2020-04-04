Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Garda check-point outside the GPO on Dublin's O’Connell Street this morning. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A further 331 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening, while a further 17 people have died from the virus in Ireland.

The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by eight to 56. Testing has resulted in 94 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 998.

Minister for Health Simon Harris announced new measures aimed at supporting people in nursing homes during the current crisis after 40 clusters were identified across the country

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested three men on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of a man outside a house in north Belfast this morning.

An online fundraising campaign to bring Irish medical professionals home to join the frontline fight against Covid-19 welcomed its first three arrivals today.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s over a recent spate of robberies at retail premises in Ballyfermot in west Dublin.

in west Dublin. Newly-elected Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said it’s “up to other parties” to form a government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

WORLD

A Pied Wagtail walks across a deserted arrivals hall in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Source: PA

#NATIONAL EMERGENCY: The UK has reported another 708 deaths from Covid-19 in a new daily high, as the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 42,000.

#NOT FOR ME: US President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines yesterday recommending that Americans wear face coverings in public to help fight the spread of coronavirus. He immediately said he had no intention of following the advice himself.

#THE KENNEDYS: The search for the daughter and a grandson of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the eldest daughter of Robert F Kennedy, is being treated as a recovery mission, the family said.

PARTING SHOT

As people across the country try to maintain a distance of at least two metres from each other, residents in Ringsend have been keeping their neighbours’ spirits up with some balcony karaoke.

Our Biffo singing at 'balcony karaoke in Ringsend on Friday, not sure if the suit is protetion from #CoronavirusPandemic or tomatoes been thrown from the residents either way there was a missed opportunity to make a few bob selling ear plugs 😁🎤🎧🎵 pic.twitter.com/KOdLvcTzzr — St. Patrick's CYFC (@pats_cyfc) April 4, 2020 Source: St. Patrick's CYFC /Twitter

