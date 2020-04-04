This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) arrested and charged over spate of robberies at shops in Ballyfermot

There were four separate instances in the past month in the Ballyfermot area.

By Sean Murray Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 9:07 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s over a recent spate of robberies at retail premises in Ballyfermot in west Dublin.

The first instance was on Thursday 12 March. A robbery took place at a shop on Ballyfermot Road where a man armed with a knife threatened staff before fleeing with a sum of cash.

On Monday 23 March, another robbery on the Ballyfermot Road took place where a man entered a shop and threatened staff with what’s believed to be a screwdriver. A sum of cash and cigarettes were taken and the man fled the scene on foot.

On Thursday 2 April, at a shop on the Sarsfield Road, a man fled with the scene with a sum of cash and cigarettes after threatening staff with a knife.

In the final instance, a man entered a pharmacy in Ballyfermot yesterday armed with a lump hammer. He fled the scene with a number of tablets after threatening staff.

In an operation yesterday, gardaí from the Ballyfermot district detective unit arrested a man in his 30s. 

He was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He will appear at Dublin District Court this morning charged in connection with the incidents. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

