Dublin: 18°C Friday 29 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 29 Jul 2022, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,622 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

different-kind-of-euro-bills-390x285 Prices in Ireland rose by 9.6% in the year to July 2022. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL 

featureimage-2275-390x285 Boris and Carrie Johnson Source: PA

#UKRAINE Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of bombing a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian-held territory, with Russia saying 40 prisoners and eight prison staff were killed.

#TORY PAR-TAY Boris and Carrie Johnson are set to hold a wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.

#THE SLAP Will Smith has said he is “deeply remorseful” three months after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

#ABUSE The Portuguese judiciary has opened investigations into suspected sexual assaults within the Catholic Church following testimony by alleged victims gathered by an independent commission.

PARTING SHOT

6586 Argentinian Tall Ship_90657179 Argentinian Tall Ship Libertad sails into Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

 One of the world’s largest Tall Ships, the 350-foot-long Libertad, arrived into Dublin Port this morning.

The ship is part of the Argentinian Navy’s training voyage around the world.

The vessel, with a crew of 289, will be moored at Berth 18, Dublin 2, just east of the 3Arena and the Tom Clarke Bridge until Sunday.

The Libertad opens to the public to visit, for free, on Saturday, 30th July from 2-6pm

Members of the public can inspect this majestic vessel up close, free of charge from 2 -6pm on Saturday July 30.

