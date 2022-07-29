Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Prices in Ireland rose by 9.6% in the year to July 2022. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Boris and Carrie Johnson Source: PA

#UKRAINE Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of bombing a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian-held territory, with Russia saying 40 prisoners and eight prison staff were killed.

#TORY PAR-TAY Boris and Carrie Johnson are set to hold a wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.

#THE SLAP Will Smith has said he is “deeply remorseful” three months after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

#ABUSE The Portuguese judiciary has opened investigations into suspected sexual assaults within the Catholic Church following testimony by alleged victims gathered by an independent commission.

PARTING SHOT

Argentinian Tall Ship Libertad sails into Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

One of the world’s largest Tall Ships, the 350-foot-long Libertad, arrived into Dublin Port this morning.

The ship is part of the Argentinian Navy’s training voyage around the world.

The vessel, with a crew of 289, will be moored at Berth 18, Dublin 2, just east of the 3Arena and the Tom Clarke Bridge until Sunday.

Members of the public can inspect this majestic vessel up close, free of charge from 2 -6pm on Saturday July 30.