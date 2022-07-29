Moscow accuses Kyiv of striking east Ukraine jail, says 40 dead

RUSSIAN-BACKED SEPARATISTS in eastern Ukraine have said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the fighting for Mariupol have been killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured on Friday when Ukrainian shelling hit a prison in the town of Olenivka.

The Ukrainian troops were taken prisoner after the fierce fighting for Ukraine’s Azov Sea port of Mariupol, where they holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill for months.

There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian authorities to the report.

The Azov Regiment and other Ukrainian units defended the steel mill for nearly three months, clinging to its underground maze of tunnels.

They surrendered in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.

Scores of Ukrainian soldiers were then taken to prisons in Russian-controlled areas such as the Donetsk region, a breakaway area in eastern Ukraine which is run by Russia-backed separatist authorities.

Bus stop strike

Meanwhile, Russian strikes on the heavily bombed Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv near the country’s southern frontline killed five people and wounded seven more on Friday, the regional governor said.

“Today, they shot at another area near a public transport stop,” Vitaliy Kim said in a statement on social media.

He initially announced a death toll of four, but later said five people had been killed in the strike and seven were wounded, with rescue services working on the scene.

Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, has seen roughly half of its estimated pre-war population of nearly 500,000 people leave and the city has been shelled daily for weeks.

It is the largest Ukrainian-controlled urban hub near the frontlines in the Kherson region, where Kyiv’s army has launched a counter-offensive to regain control of the economically and strategically important coastal territory.

The Ukrainian presidency said Friday that Russian shelling the previous day on Mykolaiv had damaged or destroyed several buildings, including residential homes.

“A humanitarian aid delivery point was also damaged. Three people have been wounded,” it said.

In the eastern Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Friday that Moscow’s forces had killed eight people and wounded 19 more in attacks over the previous day.

