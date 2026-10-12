Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Celebrating Airnav Ireland's 90th Birthday: Bryan Bourke, Chairman Airnav, and Mayor of Limerick John Moran. Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Several large and medium-sized retailers in France were victims of a cyberattack, which impacted refrigeration equipment. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: Major French supermarket chains said they were hit by a cyberattack that caused their refrigerators to shoot up in temperature in hundreds of stores, forcing spoiled food to be thrown away and raising concerns about food security.

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#ELECTRIC SHOCK: The European Union is going to cap imports of hybrid vehicles from China to 350,000 a year in an effort to protect the EU market from “unfair competition”.

#THE VATICAN: Pope Leo XIV announced he would have an operation “in the coming days” for a lump on his lung, saying it had been located “at a very early stage”.

PARTING SHOT

MATHS WEEK is under way and, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. Give them a go!

You can check out other events being held over the next week here.

Our first puzzle is available here.