News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know today.
8.30pm, 12 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Airnav Ireland Celebrating their 90th Birthday 3 Celebrating Airnav Ireland's 90th Birthday: Bryan Bourke, Chairman Airnav, and Mayor of Limerick John Moran. Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

photopqrouest-francevincent-michel-rennes-12102026-une-cyberattaque-dampleur-nationale-a-touche-les-installations-frigorifiques-de-plusieurs-centaines-de-supermarches-toutes-enseign Several large and medium-sized retailers in France were victims of a cyberattack, which impacted refrigeration equipment. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: Major French supermarket chains said they were hit by a cyberattack that caused their refrigerators to shoot up in temperature in hundreds of stores, forcing spoiled food to be thrown away and raising concerns about food security.

#ELECTRIC SHOCK: The European Union is going to cap imports of hybrid vehicles from China to 350,000 a year in an effort to protect the EU market from “unfair competition”.

#THE VATICAN: Pope Leo XIV announced he would have an operation “in the coming days” for a lump on his lung, saying it had been located “at a very early stage”.

PARTING SHOT

MATHS WEEK is under way and, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. Give them a go!

You can check out other events being held over the next week here

Our first puzzle is available here.

 

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