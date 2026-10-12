Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#FRANCE: Major French supermarket chains said they were hit by a cyberattack that caused their refrigerators to shoot up in temperature in hundreds of stores, forcing spoiled food to be thrown away and raising concerns about food security.
#ELECTRIC SHOCK: The European Union is going to cap imports of hybrid vehicles from China to 350,000 a year in an effort to protect the EU market from “unfair competition”.
#THE VATICAN: Pope Leo XIV announced he would have an operation “in the coming days” for a lump on his lung, saying it had been located “at a very early stage”.
MATHS WEEK is under way and, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. Give them a go!
You can check out other events being held over the next week here.
Our first puzzle is available here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say