Drumcree: Residents lose challenge to Parades Commission decision, as PSNI stands over operation

RESIDENTS OPPOSED TO the contentious Orange Order parade route in Portadown have lost their latest bid to challenge the decision to allow it.

This does not change the fact that the parade was on Friday banned by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Bryant.

Residents of the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road in the Co Armagh town had applied for a judicial review of the decision by the Parades Commission to allow the parade along the road for the first time in almost 30 years.

The commission made the ruling two weeks ago with a number of significant conditions, including limiting numbers and starting earlier.

An application by the residents for a judicial review of the commission’s decision was rejected by the High Court.

On Monday, Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan upheld that decision, holding that the challenge did not have a reasonable chance of success.

This outcome is as a result of the application of the law. We make no judgment on the merits in the decision itself as that is not our function.

Meanwhile, the PSNI this evening released a statement outlining the motivations of its policing operation at Drumcree.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “The PSNI have been mindful of the importance of facilitating the determination, however that determination did not mean, as many people have suggested, that the police had to ensure the parade could proceed at all costs.”

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He said the PSNI was operating “independently and impartially” and engaged with all parties.

He praised the response of his officers on the ground as “exemplary”.

NI First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald pictured on 27 September Alamy Alamy

Boutcher went on to say that upon reviewing all possibilities, including the resources needed to police it and the potential for members of the force to be injured, it was felt that the parade could not go ahead safely.

He added that he’s directed that the “criminal justice process continue at pace regarding those who engaged in unlawful protest”.

The PSNI last week sent letters to a number of politicians asking them to attend police interviews over their alleged involvement in the protest.

“I appeal to everyone to use moderate and sensible language, and to act lawfully in seeking a way forward to resolve the dispute. We all have a responsibility to ensure a peaceful future for Northern Ireland, especially those in leadership roles,” Boutcher said.

“There has been no disorder at Drumcree, which should be viewed positively by everyone.”

‘Crossed a line between politics and policing’

Earlier Ulster Unionist Party leader Jon Burrows expressed “grave concerns” about Boutcher indicating to Bryant concerns about the political consequences of police potentially forcing the parade down the Garvaghy Road despite large gatherings of protesters.

Speaking at Stormont, Burrows said it was “entirely legitimate” for the Chief Constable to cite operational reasons for why a parade in his view could not go ahead – cost, safety, public order.

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“But to cite the survival of the Executive crossed a line that is simply political,” he said, adding he had requested an urgent meeting with Boutcher.

“I am gravely concerned that he has crossed a line between politics and policing, and I need to look into the whites of his eyes and understand what he was thinking.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant Alamy Alamy

Bryant rejected that he “in any way succumbed to mob rule” in banning the parade.

He acknowledged that his decision to halt the march will have caused “bitter disappointment”.

He thanked the Portadown lodge of the Orange Order for their “constructive engagement” saying “their commitment to upholding the law and their cooperation with the police has been absolutely vital in maintaining calm and order”.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, he outlined the options discussed during extensive negotiations between the residents and the lodge, including a ‘one and done’ final march or the lodge accepting it had won the right to march but agreeing not carry the march out.

“I deeply regret that we were not able to reach a compromise on a way forward,” he said.

With reporting by the Press Association