NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signs the visitors' book with Taoiseach Simon Harris in Government Buildings. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli Border Police stand guard as relatives of hostages held in Gaza and their supporters protest outside of the US Embassy Branch Office calling on President Joe Biden for the immediate release of all captives in Tel Aviv. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RETALIATION Israel is on alert after its arch-foe Iran threatened reprisals over a strike in Syria this month that killed two Iranian generals.

Advertisement

#INVESTIGATION Belgium announced it is probing Russian “interference” in the European Parliament following allegations that lawmakers took money to spread Kremlin propaganda ahead of the June EU elections.

#DUSSELDORF Police detained two teenage girls and a boy in western Germany on suspicions they were planning an Islamist attack, prosecutors say.

#BOLOGNA Divers in northern Italy recovered the last two bodies of workers killed by an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant, bringing the total number of confirmed dead in the incident to seven.

PARTING SHOT

The help sign written using palm leaves on the island. US Coast Guard US Coast Guard

Three men who were stranded on a small island in the Federated States of Micronesia for over a week were rescued - after spelling out ‘HELP’ on the beach using palm leaves.