Here's what happened today: Saturday

IRELAND

The Mela carnival parade Source: PA

The first shipment of grain to Ireland, from Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia last February, has arrived into Foynes Port, Co Limerick today.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clane, Co Kildare this morning which killed a cyclist in his 60s.

A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of men in Temple Bar last night.

Colours and floats filled the streets of Belfast today as Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival, the Mela carnival, took place for the first time since the pandemic.

A large film set resembling an elaborate house, currently under construction on a headland overlooking one of Wicklow’s most popular beaches, is being investigated by the county council for not having planning permission.

Childcare fees will fall for the vast majority of parents under a “big movement” in September’s budget, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian headquarters of Defense for Children International. Source: Defense for Children International

#UKRAINE Twelve people, including three children, have been wounded after Russian forces attacked an apartment block and several houses in the city of Voznesensk, near a key nuclear plant, prosecutors said.

#PALESTINE The Foreign Ministries of nine EU countries, including Ireland, have stated they are “concerned” with Israel’s decision to raid the offices of multiple human rights groups in the occupied West Bank.

#RMT Railway staff in Britain staged the latest in a series of strikes today, the second in three days, as decades-high inflation hit salaries and prompted walkouts across various industries.

#DCI BANKS British actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court charged with a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

Phil Lynott in Dublin, 1984 Source: Eamonn Farrell

Rock legend Phil Lynott, who was raised in Dublin and struck fame with his band Thin Lizzy, would be 73 today.

This photo was taken next to Brown Thomas on Grafton Street, only 150 feet from a statue of Lynott which was erected in 2005.

The photo, from 1984, was taken almost as many years ago as the age Lynott was at the time of his death in 1986.