Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 20 August 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 7:59 PM
7 minutes ago 120 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5845322

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

MELA The Mela carnival parade Source: PA

  • The first shipment of grain to Ireland, from Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia last February, has arrived into Foynes Port, Co Limerick today.
  • Gardaí in Naas are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clane, Co Kildare this morning which killed a cyclist in his 60s.
  • A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of men in Temple Bar last night.
  • Colours and floats filled the streets of Belfast today as Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival, the Mela carnival, took place for the first time since the pandemic.
  • A large film set resembling an elaborate house, currently under construction on a headland overlooking one of Wicklow’s most popular beaches,  is being investigated by the county council for not having planning permission.
  • Childcare fees will fall for the vast majority of parents under a “big movement” in September’s budget, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said. 

INTERNATIONAL

PALESTINE Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian headquarters of Defense for Children International. Source: Defense for Children International

#UKRAINE Twelve people, including three children, have been wounded after Russian forces attacked an apartment block and several houses in the city of Voznesensk, near a key nuclear plant, prosecutors said.

#PALESTINE The Foreign Ministries of nine EU countries, including Ireland, have stated they are “concerned” with Israel’s decision to raid the offices of multiple human rights groups in the occupied West Bank.

#RMT Railway staff in Britain staged the latest in a series of strikes today, the second in three days, as decades-high inflation hit salaries and prompted walkouts across various industries.

#DCI BANKS British actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court charged with a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

singers-phil-lynott Phil Lynott in Dublin, 1984 Source: Eamonn Farrell

Rock legend Phil Lynott, who was raised in Dublin and struck fame with his band Thin Lizzy, would be 73 today.

This photo was taken next to Brown Thomas on Grafton Street, only 150 feet from a statue of Lynott which was erected in 2005.

The photo, from 1984, was taken almost as many years ago as the age Lynott was at the time of his death in 1986.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie