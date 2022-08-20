Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Twelve people, including three children, have been wounded after Russian forces attacked an apartment block and several houses in the city of Voznesensk, near a key nuclear plant, prosecutors said.
#PALESTINE The Foreign Ministries of nine EU countries, including Ireland, have stated they are “concerned” with Israel’s decision to raid the offices of multiple human rights groups in the occupied West Bank.
#RMT Railway staff in Britain staged the latest in a series of strikes today, the second in three days, as decades-high inflation hit salaries and prompted walkouts across various industries.
#DCI BANKS British actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court charged with a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.
Rock legend Phil Lynott, who was raised in Dublin and struck fame with his band Thin Lizzy, would be 73 today.
This photo was taken next to Brown Thomas on Grafton Street, only 150 feet from a statue of Lynott which was erected in 2005.
The photo, from 1984, was taken almost as many years ago as the age Lynott was at the time of his death in 1986.
