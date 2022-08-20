Ireland joins eight EU countries calling Israel raid on Palestinian NGOs 'unacceptable'

Israeli soldiers in the building of Defense for Children International - Palestine’s headquarters.

THE FOREIGN MINISTRIES of nine EU countries, including Ireland, have stated they are “concerned” with Israel’s decision to raid the offices of multiple Palestinian human rights groups in the occupied West Bank

Six of the Palestinian organisations were labelled as terrorist groups by Israel last October for their alleged links to the leftist militant group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, although Israeli officials have not publicly shared any evidence of the links.

The NGOs have all denied any links to the PFLP, which many Western nations have designated a terrorist group.

The seventh of the organisation raided on Thursday, the Union of Health Work Committees, was banned by Israel from working in the West Bank in 2020.

Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden released a statement last night questioning Israel’s actions in Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).

“We are deeply concerned by the raids which took place in the morning of 18 August, as part of a worrying reduction of space for civil society in the oPt. These actions are not acceptable.”

“The further reduction of civil space in the oPt remains a source of concern. We stand firm with NGOs to uphold the right to freedom of expression and association in the oPt.”

“A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for a two state solution. As we stated on 12 July, no substantial information was received from Israel that would justify reviewing our policy towards the 6 Palestinian NGOs on the basis of the Israeli decision to designate these NGOs as ‘terrorist organisations’.”

The statement concluded by saying that if Israel could provide evidence that these organisations had links to terrorism “we would act accordingly”.

At the Ramallah offices of human rights group Al Haq, the front door had been welded shut and a Hebrew statement left saying it would remain closed for “security reasons”.

Staff from Al Haq removed the metal sheet covering their office door on Thursday and vowed to continue working, despite computers and other equipment being seized.

Tear gas canisters littered the street outside Al Haq’s office.

The Israeli military said it responded to “rocks and Molotov cocktails” being thrown at soldiers during the overnight raids.

West Bank cities are nominally under the full control of the Palestinian Authority but the Israeli security forces carry out frequent incursions, which are often met with stones or petrol bombs.

In a tweet, senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh described the raids as “an attempt to silence the voice of truth and justice”.

A spokesman for the US State Department also said that Israel’s actions were a cause for concern.

“We have not changed our position or approach to these organizations,” said Ned Price, though he noted that Washington does not fund any of them.

Amnesty International condemned the move,saying that Israeli authorities must end “their campaign of repression against Palestinian civil society and let organisations carry out their work free from harassment.”

With additional reporting from Jamie Mc Carron