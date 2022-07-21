Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
#PANDEMIC US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has said.
#TROUBLES The victims of the Guildford pub bombings carried out by the IRA nearly 48 years ago were unlawfully killed by a powerful time bomb planted by a “courting couple”, a coroner has ruled.
#ROYALS The former nanny of the UK’s Prince William and Prince Harry has received substantial damages from the BBC after false allegations she had an affair with Prince Charles were made ahead of the 1995 Panorama interview with their mother Diana.
#TRAGIC The latest barrage of Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv has killed at least two people and wounded 19 others on today, according to the regional governor.
PARTING SHOT
The Irish Emigration Museum has launched a campaign to disprove common Irish stereotypes, such as the idea that Irish people have tempers, hold grudges, love potatoes, drinking and fighting.
Google autofill predictions related to Irish people show that many incorrect and misleading perceptions of the Irish still prevail globally, the museum has said.
The character has been named Paddy McFlaherty and was created to encourage people to visit EPIC and see that the Irish are world leaders, musicians, inventors and architects.
