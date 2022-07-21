Russian shelling kills at least two and wounds 19 in Kharkiv

Funeral flowers at Kharkiv Cemetery on 16 July. Russia has hit the city hard in its invasion of Ukraine.

THE LATEST BARRAGE of Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv has killed at least two people and wounded 19 others on today, according to the regional governor.

“Nineteen people have been injured, including one child,” Oleg Synegubov said on social media after the bombardment.

“Unfortunately, four people are in a serious condition. Two people died.”

Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, is Ukraine’s second-largest city and was the capital of Ukraine’s soviet state between 1919 and 1934.

Russia is targeting eastern Ukraine, particularly the Donbas region where it is fighting to take full control.

