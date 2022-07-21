Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

Russian shelling kills at least two and wounds 19 in Kharkiv

The regional governer said four people are in serious condition.

By AFP Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 9:57 AM
29 minutes ago 645 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5822623
Funeral flowers at Kharkiv Cemetery on 16 July. Russia has hit the city hard in its invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Sadak Souici/Zuma Press/PA Images
Funeral flowers at Kharkiv Cemetery on 16 July. Russia has hit the city hard in its invasion of Ukraine.
Funeral flowers at Kharkiv Cemetery on 16 July. Russia has hit the city hard in its invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Sadak Souici/Zuma Press/PA Images

THE LATEST BARRAGE of Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv has killed at least two people and wounded 19 others on today, according to the regional governor.

“Nineteen people have been injured, including one child,” Oleg Synegubov said on social media after the bombardment.

“Unfortunately, four people are in a serious condition. Two people died.”

Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, is Ukraine’s second-largest city and was the capital of Ukraine’s soviet state between 1919 and 1934.

Russia is targeting eastern Ukraine, particularly the Donbas region where it is fighting to take full control.

More to follow

Related Read

19.07.22 Zelenskyy suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie