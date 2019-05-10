This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The Ana Kriegel trial, a warning over the High Court’s CervicalCheck ruling, and an audit of the FAI set to begin in coming days made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 10 May 2019, 9:01 PM
Friday 10 May 2019, 9:01 PM
https://jrnl.ie/4629530

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HOUSING 764_90570692 Lord Mayor for Dublin Nial Ring and the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal O Donoghue TD at the turning the sod ceremony located on a small site just off North King Street, Dublin Source: Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD 

European Parliament election Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage coughs as he samples a Pinkman flavoured e-cigarette during a Brexit Party walkabout in Lincoln Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#MIGRANT CRISIS A boat carrying around 70 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sank in the Mediterranean, leaving at least 50 people dead.

#USA Former US intelligence Chelsea Manning analyst has been freed from jail after two months in custody.

#RACISM ROW Former BBC presenter Danny Baker “formally” apologised for a tweet about the royal baby that saw him sacked by the broadcaster yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Bezos Blue Origin A model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander Source: Patrick Semansky/PA Images

Jeff Bezos has become the latest billionaire to announce his ambitions for space travel.

The Amazon founder unveiled his new space company, Blue Origin, yesterday, when he said he would aim to land a robotic ship the size of a small house and capable of carrying four rovers – seen above – on the moon. 

If the initial phase is successful, Bezos says he could bring people to the moon on the same timeframe as NASA proposes to do so.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the above stories.

Stephen McDermott

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

