Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Lord Mayor for Dublin Nial Ring and the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal O Donoghue TD at the turning the sod ceremony located on a small site just off North King Street, Dublin Source: Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage coughs as he samples a Pinkman flavoured e-cigarette during a Brexit Party walkabout in Lincoln Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#MIGRANT CRISIS A boat carrying around 70 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sank in the Mediterranean, leaving at least 50 people dead.

#USA Former US intelligence Chelsea Manning analyst has been freed from jail after two months in custody.

#RACISM ROW Former BBC presenter Danny Baker “formally” apologised for a tweet about the royal baby that saw him sacked by the broadcaster yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

A model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander Source: Patrick Semansky/PA Images

Jeff Bezos has become the latest billionaire to announce his ambitions for space travel.

The Amazon founder unveiled his new space company, Blue Origin, yesterday, when he said he would aim to land a robotic ship the size of a small house and capable of carrying four rovers – seen above – on the moon.

If the initial phase is successful, Bezos says he could bring people to the moon on the same timeframe as NASA proposes to do so.

