Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Evidence was given on the ninth day of the Ana Kriegel murder trial.
- The Royal College of Surgeons said a judge’s ruling in a case concerning the CervicalCheck scandal could throw the future of the Irish cancer screening programmes into doubt.
- Sport Ireland confirmed it will carry out an extensive audit of the Football Association of Ireland, starting in the coming days.
- A new opinion poll showed Fine Gael candidates on top in each of the constituencies for the upcoming European elections.
- The US sought the extradition of an Irishman who allegedly stole more than $2 million (€1.78 million) in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies online
- Gardaí investigating an ongoing feud in Drogheda arrested three men.
- The head of Ulster Bank said it was “unacceptable” that some of its former customers’ personal details were compromised after the bank sold on the loans.
- It emerged that a Dublin raised €15 million in loans from the Housing Finance Agency to provide first-time buyers access to a government loan scheme.
THE WORLD
#MIGRANT CRISIS A boat carrying around 70 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sank in the Mediterranean, leaving at least 50 people dead.
#USA Former US intelligence Chelsea Manning analyst has been freed from jail after two months in custody.
#RACISM ROW Former BBC presenter Danny Baker “formally” apologised for a tweet about the royal baby that saw him sacked by the broadcaster yesterday.
PARTING SHOT
Jeff Bezos has become the latest billionaire to announce his ambitions for space travel.
The Amazon founder unveiled his new space company, Blue Origin, yesterday, when he said he would aim to land a robotic ship the size of a small house and capable of carrying four rovers – seen above – on the moon.
If the initial phase is successful, Bezos says he could bring people to the moon on the same timeframe as NASA proposes to do so.
Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the above stories.
COMMENTS