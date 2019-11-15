This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Nov 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK15112019_Nano Nagle Christmas Launch_ Place__0007 Annette Buckley pictured launching the Nano Nagle Place Christmas Programme in costume for a Christmas Carol. Source: Claire Keogh

WORLD

general-election-2019 Look familiar? Boris Johnson at the unveiling of the Conservative Party battlebus in Middleton, Greater Manchester. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: British royal Prince Andrew has spoken about his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a “no holds barred” interview with BBC.

#USA: Donald Trump tweeted an attack on the former American ambassador to Ukraine as she was in the middle of testifying in his impeachment probe, prompting her to complain she was being intimidated.

#NORTH KOREA: The dictatorship launched an attack against US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling the former vice-president a “rabid dog”.

PARTING SHOT

Everyone has an opinion on RTÉ’s current financial woes. 

The national broadcaster last week announced  a major restructuring plan, it will cut the pay of its top presenters by 15%, cut 200 jobs (through voluntary redundancies), move Lyric FM from Limerick to Cork and Dublin,  reduce RTÉ executives’ pay by 10% among other staff-related savings.

Our team over on The Explainer podcast discuss what’s is actually happening over in Donnybrook.

You can listen here.

explain

 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

