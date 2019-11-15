This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage girl in Cork hospital ward

The court heard the man sexually assaulted the girl when they were in the same ward at Cork University Hospital last year.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 15 Nov 2019, 3:03 PM
19 minutes ago 1,845 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4893340
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A 62-YEAR-OLD MAN has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a hospital ward in Cork city last year.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged at Cork District Court in June with sexually assaulting the teenage girl in Cork University Hospital on 14 May 2018.

Detective Garda Caroline Keogh of the Cork Protective Services Unit had previously given evidence of arrest, charge and caution. She said the man denied the charge put to him, replying: “I did nothing to that girl, I just shook her hand.”

Garda Keogh said the State would allege that the man sexually assaulted the girl when they were in the same ward at Cork University Hospital.

The State would allege the defendant approached the girl’s bed where she was sleeping and touched her breasts and her vagina. She awoke to find her private parts being touched, said Keogh.

Today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the man pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of the girl.

Defence counsel Dermot Sheehan (SC) applied for a psychiatric report to be compiled in relation to his client prior to the sentencing hearing on 7 February next year.

The man is currently engaging with mental health services in the community.

Free legal aid was granted in the case. Judge Sean O’Donnabhain directed the man be remanded on bail pending his next court appearance. A psychiatric report will be prepared in the interim.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie