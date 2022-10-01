Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 1 October 2022
Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

073Future Ireland Conference Tánaiste Leo Varadkar speaks at the Ireland's Future conference Source: RollingNews.ie

  • 5,000 people attended the Ireland’s Future event in the 3Arena, where political leaders an high-profile actors spoke about their vision of a united Ireland and how it can be achieved
  • Fianna Fáil’s Ard Fheis took place, with the party’s identity and what it stands for forming a key pillar of discussion
  • At the Ard Fheis, Taoiseach Micheál Martin took aim at the opposition, saying politics in Ireland is divided into those who want to solve the country’s problems and those who want to exploit them
  • Energy price hikes for customers of Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity and Bord Gáis took effect
  • Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that the Shared Equity Scheme for first-time buyers is to be extended to self-build homes
  • Gardaí appealed for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Clondalkin in Dublin
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there would not be a mini budget in January, and that this week’s Budget would “get us through the winter period”
  • The Government intends to increase the rent credit in the next budget, it was confirmed

WORLD

russia-ukraine-war Ukrainian servicemen stand on the site of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzia Source: Leo Correa/PA

#UKRAINE: Russian troops have “withdrawn” from the strategic town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, as Ukraine accused Russian forces of gunning down 24 civilians, including children, in the recently recaptured town of Kupiansk.

#NORD STREAM: One of the two pipelines is no longer leaking under the Baltic Sea because an equilibrium has been reached between the gas and water pressure

#HURRICAN IAN: At least 30 people are confirmed dead, mostly in Florida, as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the US continue to push north.

PARTING SHOT

067Housing Protest Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A small number of people attended a protest Newbridge, Co Kildare, over a proposal to build emergency modular housing for Ukrainians in the Lakelands area of the town.

Residents have insisted that they are not opposed to the proposal because it is accommodation for Ukrainians, but because the area is not suitable for more housing for a number of reasons, including serious structural issues such as flooding.

Emer Moreau
