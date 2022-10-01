Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
#UKRAINE: Russian troops have “withdrawn” from the strategic town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, as Ukraine accused Russian forces of gunning down 24 civilians, including children, in the recently recaptured town of Kupiansk.
#NORD STREAM: One of the two pipelines is no longer leaking under the Baltic Sea because an equilibrium has been reached between the gas and water pressure
#HURRICAN IAN: At least 30 people are confirmed dead, mostly in Florida, as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the US continue to push north.
PARTING SHOT
A small number of people attended a protest Newbridge, Co Kildare, over a proposal to build emergency modular housing for Ukrainians in the Lakelands area of the town.
Residents have insisted that they are not opposed to the proposal because it is accommodation for Ukrainians, but because the area is not suitable for more housing for a number of reasons, including serious structural issues such as flooding.
