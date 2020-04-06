Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man jogs past grazing Deer in the Phoenix Park Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Source: DPA/PA Images

#PRIME MINISTER: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

#PUSSY GALORE: 1960s Bond girl Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94.

#CORONAVIRUS: Deaths from Covid-19 in New York state are continuing to climb as US President Donald Trump said his country was “starting to see light at the end of the tunnel”.

PARTING SHOT

Honor Blackman, the star best known for her roles in James Bond film Goldfinger, has died at the age of 94.

The actress was 38 when she found international fame in the role of Pussy Galore in 1964, starring opposite Sean Connery as the spy with a licence to kill.

It was the third installment in the storied spy franchise, and received critical acclaim and box office success.

Here are some shots of her back in the ’60s during the time the James Bond film came out.

Blackman with Sean Connery in Goldfinger. Source: PA

Honor Blackman holding up a loud hailer in support of Tom Houston, Liberal candidate for the Cities of London and Westminster in the 1966 general election. Source: PA