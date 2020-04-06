Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland and 370 more cases were confirmed by health officials this evening.
- There are now more than half a million people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Ireland.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there are risks in lifting stay-at-home restrictions too soon and on a county-by-county basis.
- Irish supermarkets experienced the busiest month of grocery sales “ever recorded” in March this year.
- Northern Ireland’s annual Twelfth of July parades have been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the coronavirus.
- A five-year-old boy has died after falling from a farm trailer in Roscommon.
- TDs will go to the Convention Centre in Dublin for the full sitting of the Dáil which will be needed to elect the next Taoiseach.
- Court-ordered access for children of separated parents is advised to continue to “the greatest degree possible” during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Private hospital consultants are concerned about the “ethical dilemma” caused by temporary HSE contracts allowing them to work on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.
WORLD
#PRIME MINISTER: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
#PUSSY GALORE: 1960s Bond girl Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94.
#CORONAVIRUS: Deaths from Covid-19 in New York state are continuing to climb as US President Donald Trump said his country was “starting to see light at the end of the tunnel”.
PARTING SHOT
Honor Blackman, the star best known for her roles in James Bond film Goldfinger, has died at the age of 94.
The actress was 38 when she found international fame in the role of Pussy Galore in 1964, starring opposite Sean Connery as the spy with a licence to kill.
It was the third installment in the storied spy franchise, and received critical acclaim and box office success.
Here are some shots of her back in the ’60s during the time the James Bond film came out.
