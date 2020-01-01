Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People take to the Irish Sea at Bray Strand for the annual charity Sea Swim on the first morning of the new year . Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A Chinese woman holding incense offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing. Source: Andy Wong

#GERMANY: A fire at a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the New Year.

#USA: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $100,000 after he claimed the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

#INDONESIA: Nine people died after severe flooding hit the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

PARTING SHOT

We started a new decade today and many people across the world are making their New Year’s resolutions.

They’re not for everyone and some can be a waste of time, especially if they are overly ambitious or unrealistic.

The lighting display over the Custom House in Dublin on New Yers Eve. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie