Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

IRELAND
IRELAND
- A whole host of changes announced in the Budget last year kicked in today. Here’s a list of what has changed.
- Gardaí said they were concerned about children who live online “but don’t realise the dangers”.
- It emerged that the Universal Social Charge (USC) will not be abolished if Fianna Fáil are successful in the next general election.
- The sister of suspected murder victim Giedre Raguckaite said she will continue fighting for justice.
- There was a 4% increase in the number of people who died on Irish roads in 2019 and a 45% increase in driver deaths.
- A deli worker who worker who was kissed on the neck against her will and pinched by a male colleague has been awarded €20,000 for ongoing sexual harassment.
- Simon Coveney urged Stormont’s parties to show leadership and generosity when talks to restore powersharing resume.
WORLD
#GERMANY: A fire at a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the New Year.
#USA: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $100,000 after he claimed the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.
#INDONESIA: Nine people died after severe flooding hit the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.
PARTING SHOT
We started a new decade today and many people across the world are making their New Year’s resolutions.
They’re not for everyone and some can be a waste of time, especially if they are overly ambitious or unrealistic.
Why not pop over to our open thread and share what you hope the next 12 months will bring.
From everyone here at TheJournal.ie, we wish you a very happy 2020.
