Wednesday 1 January, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

Here’s what made the news as we started 2020.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

swim 077 People take to the Irish Sea at Bray Strand for the annual charity Sea Swim on the first morning of the new year . Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

china-new-year A Chinese woman holding incense offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing. Source: Andy Wong

#GERMANY: A fire at a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the New Year.

#USA: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $100,000 after he claimed the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

#INDONESIA: Nine people died after severe flooding hit the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

PARTING SHOT

We started a new decade today and many people across the world are making their New Year’s resolutions. 

They’re not for everyone and some can be a waste of time, especially if they are overly ambitious or unrealistic.

Why not pop over to our open thread and share what you hope the next 12 months will bring.

From everyone here at TheJournal.ie, we wish you a very happy 2020.

New Years Eve Liffey Lights Midnight Moment 758A3715 The lighting display over the Custom House in Dublin on New Yers Eve. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

